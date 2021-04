A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins (L), Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov (C), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (R) siting in chairs outside the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft as it lands in a remote area with Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos, near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Expedition 64 Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov being helped out of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft just minutes after he, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bill Ingalls / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Russian spaceship Soyuz MS-17 landed safely in the Kazakhstan steppes on Saturday, according to live broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The descent capsule landed at 04.56 GMT, some 147 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan, with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins on board. EFE