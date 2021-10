A handout photo taken from video footage made available by Roscosmos press service shows (L-R) Russian actress Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and film director Klim Shipenko after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, 17 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE / HANDOU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo taken from video footage made available by Roscosmos press service shows Russian director Klim Shipenko reacting after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, 17 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE / HANDOU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Russian manned Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft landed safely on the Kazakh steppe Sunday, according to images broadcast live by Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

On board the descent capsule were Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitski and members of the first space film expedition, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko returned to Earth from the International Space Station. EFE