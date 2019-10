NASA specialists carry U.S. astronaut Nick Hague shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY/POOL / POOL

United Arab Emirates (UAE) spaceflight participant Hazza Ali Almansoori gestures shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY/POOL / POOL

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague (R) Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (C) and United Arab Emirates spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori (L) sit in chairs shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY/POOL / POOL

The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule lands about 150 km (90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY/POOL / POOL

The Russian Soyuz MS-12 with three crew members returning from the International Space Station aboard landed successfully on the Kazakh steppe Thursday, the Russian Mission Control Center said.

The descent capsule landed on Earth at 10.59 GMT southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan with cosmonaut and Soyuz commander Aleksey Nikolayevich Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Emirati astronaut Hazza al Mansouri on board. EFE-EPA