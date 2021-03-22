A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage, the South Korean satellite CAS500-1 and 37 satellites from various countries onboard lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage, the South Korean satellite CAS500-1 and 37 satellites from various countries onboard on the launch pad ahead of its launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE

Russia on Monday launched a Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with 38 nanosatellites from 18 different countries from its Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, said.

The Fregat booster, which hosted the devices, was initially scheduled for take-off on Saturday but was postponed 48 hours due to issues in the booster’s systems. The launch on Monday was broadcast live by the space agency.

Among the devices onboard the Soyuz was the South Korean CAS500-1 remote sensing spacecraft. Others included Japan’s ELSA-d space debris removing machine and Saudi Arabia’s NAJM-1 Earth imaging spacecraft, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

Also hitching a ride into orbit was the first of two small devices to be sent up by authorities in the Spanish region of Catalonia.