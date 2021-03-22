Russia on Monday launched a Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with 38 nanosatellites from 18 different countries from its Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, said.
The Fregat booster, which hosted the devices, was initially scheduled for take-off on Saturday but was postponed 48 hours due to issues in the booster’s systems. The launch on Monday was broadcast live by the space agency.
Among the devices onboard the Soyuz was the South Korean CAS500-1 remote sensing spacecraft. Others included Japan’s ELSA-d space debris removing machine and Saudi Arabia’s NAJM-1 Earth imaging spacecraft, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.
Also hitching a ride into orbit was the first of two small devices to be sent up by authorities in the Spanish region of Catalonia.