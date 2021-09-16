The first space mission composed entirely of private citizens was launched successfully on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to orbit the Earth for three days.
The historic launch of the Inspiration4 mission occurred at 8.02 pm (00:02 GMT on Thursday), as scheduled, aboard a Dragon capsule, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX.
The crew members are all amateur astronauts – billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman, 38, who funded the mission, aeronautical engineer Chris Sembroski, 42, physician’s assistant Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and pilot, geoscientist and artist Sian Proctor, 51.
The reusable section of the Falcon 9 rocket landed a few minutes after liftoff on SpaceX's "Just Read the Instructions" platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
(...)