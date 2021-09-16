A handout photo provided by Inspiration4 shows the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule with four civilian crew members as it takes off from the launchpad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, US, on Sep. 15, 2021. EFE / John Kraus / Inspiration4 / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photo from Inspiration4 shows the members of its crew (L-R) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, during a question session with Benji Reed of SpaceX, at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, US on Sep. 14, 2021. EFE / Inspiration4 / John Kraus / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photo provided by Inspiration4 showing the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule with four civilian crew members as it climbs over Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on Sep. 15, 2021. EFE / John Kraus / Inspiration4 / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photo provided by Inspiration4 shows the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule with four civilian crew members as it takes off from the launchpad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, US, on Sep. 15, 2021. EFE / John Kraus / Inspiration4 / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The first space mission composed entirely of private citizens was launched successfully on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to orbit the Earth for three days.

The historic launch of the Inspiration4 mission occurred at 8.02 pm (00:02 GMT on Thursday), as scheduled, aboard a Dragon capsule, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The crew members are all amateur astronauts – billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman, 38, who funded the mission, aeronautical engineer Chris Sembroski, 42, physician’s assistant Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and pilot, geoscientist and artist Sian Proctor, 51.

The reusable section of the Falcon 9 rocket landed a few minutes after liftoff on SpaceX's "Just Read the Instructions" platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

(...)