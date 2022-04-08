The leaders of Spain and Morocco announced a new phase in bilateral relations at the conclusion of a meeting here Thursday that marked the end of a nearly year-long diplomatic chill between the two nations.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was Moroccan King Mohammed VI's guest for the Iftar, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan and held a press conference afterward to provide details of what the two men agreed in their talks.
Regarding Ceuta and Melilla, the two Spanish autonomous cities that sit between the Mediterranean and Moroccan territory, the governments decided on a gradual normalization of border controls for the passage of people and goods.
