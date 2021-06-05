Spain's King Felipe VI (2nd from R) and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (2nd from L) look at as Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez (R) of Spain and Antonio Costa of Portugal sign an accord formalizing the two countries' joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup in a ceremony at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Friday, 4 June 2021. EFE/Casa de S.M. el Rey/Francisco Gomez

Spain's King Felipe VI (3rd from R), Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (4th from R) and other dignitaries watch the international friendly between Spain and Portugal at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Friday, 4 June 2021. EFE/Casa de S.M. el Rey/Francisco Gomez

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa exchange national team shirts after formalizing their countries' joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup in a ceremony at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Friday, 4 June 2021.. EFE/Casa de S.M. el Rey/Francisco Gomez

Spain's King Felipe VI and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa were on hand here Friday for the formal launch of their countries' joint candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup.

The respective prime ministers, Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Portugal's Antonio Costa, were also present for the event at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, home of reigning LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid.

The ceremony preceded an international friendly between Spain and Portugal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the first match between the two national teams.