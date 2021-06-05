Spain's King Felipe VI and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa were on hand here Friday for the formal launch of their countries' joint candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup.
The respective prime ministers, Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Portugal's Antonio Costa, were also present for the event at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, home of reigning LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid.
The ceremony preceded an international friendly between Spain and Portugal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the first match between the two national teams.