The head of the Parliament of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, arrives at the European Union building in Brasilia, Brazil, 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

Spain's minister of foreign affairs highlighted the importance of Venezuela's self-proclaimed president Juan Guaidó's return to the crisis-stricken Latin American country on Monday and said he needed to be able to carry out his functions freely.

Speaking to the press, Josep Borrell warned the Venezuelan government and its President Nicolás Maduro of diplomatic consequences if "any kind of action (were) taken against the interim president of Venezuela."

"We note the importance of Guaidó being able to freely carry out his functions as president of the Assembly and, in our case, recognized as the interim president," Borrell said.

The Spanish cabinet minister thus reiterated a warning made by the European Union on Saturday against any kind of action on the part of the Venezuelan authorities that could endanger the freedom and safety of Guaidó, the leader of the National Assembly of Venezuela and the country's main opposition leader.

"Any measure that could put at risk Juan Guaidó's freedom, safety or personal integrity would represent a major escalation of tensions and meet the firm condemnation of the international community," said a statement by the high representative on behalf of the EU on Venezuela.

"The European Union underlines its conviction that the solution to the multidimensional crisis affecting Venezuela can only be a political, democratic and peaceful one," the statement added.

Guaidó, who left Venezuela on Feb. 22 to coordinate the arrival of humanitarian aid to the border with Colombia was expected to return to Venezuela on Monday. He also visited other countries in the region as part of a short international tour.

The majority of countries in the EU have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president.

Venezuela has been steeped in a political crisis after Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president of the country at the beginning of 2019.

Guaidó cited articles 233, 333 and 350 of the 1999 Constitution as justification for his move and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro had "usurped" his position by being sworn in as president following what he described as an illegitimate election.

The United States, Brazil, Canada and other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Colombia and Chile, have backed him.

Venezuela, an oil-rich country, has been hammered by lower global oil prices and economic sanctions imposed by the US.

It has been in recession for nearly all of Maduro's time in office, who took over after predecessor Hugo Chavez's death in 2013.

cll/sh/jt