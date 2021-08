Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday called for “maximum prudence and full collaboration” as a heat wave hit Spain, exposing parts of the country to a high risk of wildfires with six regions on red alert.

Temperatures will reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Iberian peninsula and will last up to six days, according to the National weather agency Aemet, who warned this summer’s heat wave is the most intense, widespread and lasting to hit Spain. EFE

