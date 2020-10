The Spanish government on Sunday decreed a new state of alarm and announced a night-time curfew as authorities grapple with a second wave of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he would ask parliament to keep the emergency mechanism in place for six months, until 9 May.

“The situation we’re in is extreme,” Sánchez said. “The reality is Europe and Spain are immersed in the second wave of Covid-19.”EFE-EPA

jt