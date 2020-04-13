A volunteer hands out masks to person on public transport in Seville, Spain, 13 April 2020. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Police hand out masks to those returning to work in Madrid

Spain eased its economic restrictions on Monday allowing 100,000s of workers to go back to their posts amid a debate between politicians, unions and scientists over the risk of a coronavirus rebound.

The Spanish government ordered the suspension of all non-essential activity on 30 March, which ushered in an almost total paralysis of the country’s economy.

The measure was imposed to contain the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s already overstretched ICUs.

Almost 170,000 confirmed cases and 17,489 deaths have been reported in Spain since the start of the outbreak, making it the one of the worst affected countries in the world.

The health ministry on Monday said 517 coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily percentage increase since the outbreak began, and that there had been 3,477 new infections in the same period, the lowest percentage jump since 20 March.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told a press briefing: “We have passed the peak of the epidemic, this week’s target is to flatten the curve.”

Authorities warned, however, that the figures should be treated with caution as they were subject to delays and accumulation in data over the weekend.

“The increase in the number of cases is 2 percent compared to yesterday, but it is important to wait a couple of days to consolidate the data,” María José Sierra, a doctor and spokesperson at the public health emergency department, said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who fronts the Socialist Party-led coalition government, said in a public appearance on Sunday that the restarting of economic activities on Monday would not mean a relaxation of confinement measures ordered on 14 March.

He added that the country was not entering the de-escalation phase of its lockdown.

Police officers were distributing masks at major transport hubs, including train and metro stations, in large cities from the early hours of Monday morning.

The government announced the distribution of 10 million masks at logistics points throughout Spain for those who have to use public transport to travel to work.

Police officers were also monitoring trains and buses to make sure they did not become overcrowded.

Distancing measures have also been imposed for employers, such as in the construction industry work in occupied buildings has been prohibited.

Images from Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic on Monday showed empty roads and a small number of vehicles in large cities, with a similar picture in Madrid’s main metro stations.

The restart also staggered because Monday is a holiday in eight of Spain’s 17 regions, including Catalonia, which meant large cities such as Barcelona were still quiet.

The transport ministry said public transport use on Monday had been around 14 percent of what would normally be observed before the health criss.

The resumption of economic activity has been criticised by some regional leaders, such as Catalan President Quim Torra, who on Sunday described the move as “absolute recklessness”.

A number of union representatives have also questioned the relaxation of the measures and raised concerns about the risk it could pose for workers.

Ángel Garrido, the regional head of transport in Madrid, said the government’s plan to distribute masks in the capital had fallen short of requirements, saying the protective gear was only being distributed in 20 percent of the city’s stations.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister, said Sánchez would this week begin his discussions with the country’s political party leaders as part of the government’s bid to launch a pact outlining how best to regenerate the nation once the crisis has passed.

Pablo Casado, the leader of the conservative Popular Party who has criticized the PM’s push for such a pact as a tactic to “cover up” government shortcomings in its handling of the crisis, has since said he would respond to the call, Grande-Marlaska said. EFE

nac/rb-jt