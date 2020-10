A handout photo made available by the Spanish Government press office shows Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressing a press conference at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, central Spain, 23 October 2020. EFE/EPA/BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) arrives for a private meeting with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Spain’s government looks set to trigger a national state of alarm as a growing number of regions request the powers to apply night-time curfews as Covid-19 figures continued to jump daily amid a second wave of the virus.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who spent the morning meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican, is expected to call an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday, a government source told Efe, adding, however, that the plan had not been officially announced.EFE-EPA

