Illuminated shop windows in the centre of Madrid, a few hours before the entry into force of the Royal Decree Law on energy saving. EFE/Zipi

Spain’s new energy-saving measures came into force Wednesday as the country seeks to reduce its gas consumption and energy dependency on Russia.

The energy saving plan follows the European Union’s recommendation that each state reduce its gas consumption by 15% to ensure enough energy for the winter in the event of a total gas cut-off from Russia.

The new rules apply to public establishments and commercial buildings and will include limits to air conditioning and heating across Spain.

