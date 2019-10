EFE ARCHIVE AND FOOTAGE FROM THE DOCUMENTARY OBJETOS PERSONALES BY ZAHIRA ARAGÜETE AND JORGE MORENO

The Pegaso truck with one mission only: taking Franco to his funeral

Anthropologist Zahira Aragüete-Toribio at the Sixteenth Conference of Anthropology in Colombia and the Fifth Conference of the Latin American Anthropology Association, Colombia, 6-9 June 2017. EFE/Zahira Aragüete-Toribi/Handout

Efe photographer Ángel Millán points at archive images of Francisco Franco's funeral. EFE/ANGEL DIAZ

La Razón's deputy director, Jesús María Zuloaga who was a journalist at Europa Press for Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's funeral, poses for a photo. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

A view of the Pegaso 3050 that left the workshops of Spanish truck company ENASA with just one mission: transporting Francisco Franco's coffin to the Valley of the Fallen for the dictator’s funeral, currently on display at the Automotive Museum, Madrid, Spain, 18 October 2019. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

General Francisco Franco gestures while delivering his speech during his visit to Barcelona. EFE/FILE/fs

Carmen Polo de Franco and her daughter visit the open casket of Francisco Franco on 20 November 1975 at the Palacio de El Pardo, Madrid. EFE/FILE/Ángel Millán

Francisco Franco looks at his first male grandson Francisco de Asís Franco y Martínez Bordiú. EFE/FILE/aa

Relatives of late dictator Francisco Franco carry his coffin into a funeral car at Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Helicopter transferring the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco leaves Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, as it heads to Mingorrubio Cemetery, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

View of Valle de los Caidos memorial at sunrise in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Members of the media wait at the entrance to Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Felipe Utrera Molina, lawyer of the Franco family, carries flowers as he arrives to Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

A man holds a walking stick with a figure of the head of late dictator Francisco Franco at the entrance to Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo, Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Relatives of late dictator Francisco Franco enter his coffin into a funeral car at Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO