Spain's Maritime Safety Agency have on Thursday rescued 33 people and discovered the bodies of 11 others on a small boat in the westernmost part of the Mediterranean Sea, a spokesperson for the rescue service said.

Rescuers had been searching for the boat for two days and it was finally located in the Alboran Sea, a portion of the western Mediterranean between the Iberian Peninsula and the north of Africa.

A spokesperson for the agency told EFE the vessel had left the coast of Morocco early Tuesday.

Spain's polar research vessel Hespérides located the boat on Wednesday and communicated its position to the coast guard as it sailed from its home port of Cartagena on its way to take part in a Spanish project on Antarctica.

The survivors and victims were brought to the southern Spanish port of Almería, where they arrived at about 6 am, local time.

Rescuers said work was ongoing to locate the whereabouts of three other small boats in the Alborán.

Some 61,566 people have arrived in Spain so far in 2018 via sea routes, according to data from the United Nations.

Meanwhile, 2,216 have been reported dead or missing in their attempt to reach Europe, UN figures show.

Every year thousands of people embark on dangerous sea crossings from Africa to Europe in a bid to find a better life.