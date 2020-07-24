Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Spain and France have authorities concerned while in England shoppers have been asked to wear masks to control the spread of Covid-19 and could face fines for breaching the new law.
A passenger exits El Prat airport in Barcelona, Spain, 24 July 2020. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Police patrol the area as French Catalans take advantage of Argeles-sur-Mer beach in hot weather, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Argeles- sur-Mer, South of France, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A pedestrian passes a closed theater in London, Britain, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN