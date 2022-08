Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inspects the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Tirana, Albania, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (L) inspect the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Tirana, Albania, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (R) shake hands ahead of their meeting in Tirana, Albania, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Spain fully supports Albania’s integration into the European Union, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

“If there is an outstanding student in the EU accession process, it is Albania, because of its commitment and the reforms it has made,” Sanchez said during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama in Tirana.

(...)