The Spanish government on Friday declared a state of alarm in Madrid and its outlying region to re-apply restrictions that had been struck down by a court amid staunch opposition from city officials in one of Europe’s Covid-19 hotspots.
It marks the latest dramatic twist in a week of political squabbling, legal challenges and uncertainty for millions of people in the Spanish capital ahead of a holiday weekend, which would normally be a chance to escape the city.
“Patience has its limits,” Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister, told a press conference. EFE-EPA
jt/ks