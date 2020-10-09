A woman wearing protective mask walks her dog in front of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 09 October 2020. Spanish Government has aproved the declaration of the state of emergency for Madrid and its surrounding region in order to impose stronger anti-coronavirus restrictions after High Court of Justice struck down the previous day an order that imposed a partial lockdown in the capital and surroundings. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A man wearing protective mask passes in front of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 09 October 2020. Spanish Government has aproved the declaration of the state of emergency for Madrid and its surrounding region in order to impose stronger anti-coronavirus restrictions after High Court of Justice struck down the previous day an order that imposed a partial lockdown in the capital and surroundings. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A man wearing protective mask pulls his suitcase in front of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 09 October 2020. Spanish Government has aproved the declaration of the state of emergency for Madrid and its surrounding region in order to impose stronger anti-coronavirus restrictions after High Court of Justice struck down the previous day an order that imposed a partial lockdown in the capital and surroundings. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The Spanish government on Friday declared a state of alarm in Madrid and its outlying region to re-apply restrictions that had been struck down by a court amid staunch opposition from city officials in one of Europe’s Covid-19 hotspots.

It marks the latest dramatic twist in a week of political squabbling, legal challenges and uncertainty for millions of people in the Spanish capital ahead of a holiday weekend, which would normally be a chance to escape the city.

“Patience has its limits,” Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister, told a press conference. EFE-EPA

jt/ks