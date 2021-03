Citizens protest in front of the Congreso in Madrid, central Spain, against the approval of the euthanasia law during the plenary session of the Lower House ('Congreso') in Madrid, central Spain, 18 March 2021, in which the law on euthanasia has been definitively approved. The placard at left reads 'For a dignified life'. Spain becomes the seventh country in the world to decriminalize euthanasia as the law regulating this practice has been finally approved in the plenary session of Congreso, attended by several families who have been fighting for years for the 'right to die with dignity' and assisted. EFE/ Zipi

Xose Luis Vilar (L) and Pepe Vila observe Ramon Sampedro's bust in front of the sea at As Furnas beach in Porto do Son, Galicia, north-western Spain, 18 March 2021. Ramon Sampedro led a fight for years for the euthanasia law, after becoming a quadriplegic in an accident on As Furnas beach in Galicia in 1968. Spain's parliament gave on 18 March the final approval to a law legalising euthanasia, becoming one of the few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering. The story of Ramon Sampedro and his 28-year campaign in support of euthanasia and the right to end his life is told in the film 'The Sea Inside' ('Mar Adentro') (2004), by Spanish film-maker Alejandro Amenabar. Ramon Sampedro was played by Spanish actor Javier Bardem and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film. EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

Members of the association 'Derecho a Morir Dignamente' ('Right to die with dignity') rally at the Puerta del Sol in downtown Madrid, 18 March 2021. The placard reads 'I decide how and when to die'. The law on euthanasia has been definitively approved by the Congreso (Spain's Lower House) on 18 March and Spain becomes the seventh country in the world to decriminalize this practice. EFE/ Chema Moya

Spain’s parliament on Thursday approved a law legalizing physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia, becoming only the seventh country in the world to do so.

The law stipulates that adult patients facing unbearable suffering due to a serious injury or an illness that is considered incurable by a doctor can request euthanasia. EFE-EPA