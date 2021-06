Pedestrians with and without face masks walk around the city centre of Madrid, Spain, 26 June 2021. EFE/David Fernández

Pedestrians with and without face masks walk around the city centre of Córdoba, Spain, 26 June 2021. EFE/Salas

The obligation to use face masks outdoors was lifted in Spain Saturday, although pedestrians are still required to carry one with them at all times.

No major incidents have occurred as a result of the new state of affairs, which prompted some people to quickly unveil their faces as soon as midnight gave way to June 26, while others continue to wear the face masks outdoors. EFE

ra/lv