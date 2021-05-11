A handout photo made available by the Spanish Government Press Office shows Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) next to First Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo (L) during the cabinet meeting held at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 11 May 2021. (España) EFE/EPA/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Spanish Government Press Office HANDOUT

Spain looks to the future after end of emergency laws, curfew

Spain’s state of alarm is “in the past” and it is time for the country to “look to the future” and focus on its vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

Spain came out of a six-month state of alarm on May 9.

The measure enabled the central government to impose restrictions on mobility, lockdowns and enforce a nationwide curfew to tackle a rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases.

Some regions have asked permission to keep restrictions in place now that the state of emergency has ended.

It is now up to regional governments to appeal to the Supreme Court for approval to enforce restrictions.

Sanchez insisted authorities have a range of tools to tackle the pandemic.