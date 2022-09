"Juan Sebastián Elcano" naval parade to mark 500th anniversary of world's first circumnavigation. EFE/ Román Ríos POOLEFE/ Román Ríos POOL

Spain's king Felipe IV boarding "Juan Sebastián Elcano" training vessel to mark 500th anniversary of world's first circumnavigation. EFE/ Román Ríos POOL

Spain marked Tuesday the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world, considered one of man’s greatest feats.



Spain’s king Felipe IV paid tribute to the 18 sailors that embarked on the round-the-world voyage in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, near the southern city of Cadiz, on board the Navy training vessel “Juan Sebastián Elcano”.

(...)