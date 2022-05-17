Qatar's Emir, Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al Thani at his arrival to his visit to the Spanish Chambers in the ocassion of the official reception in Madrid, Spain, 17 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (L), delivers a speech next to Upper Chamber's Speaker, Ander Gil (R), as he visits the Upper Chamber of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 17 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain pose for pictures with the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (2l), his wife, Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani (l) after an honors reception at the Royal Palace on 17 May 2022, Madrid, Spain. EFE/Chema Moya

The King and Queen of Spain on Tuesday officially welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, for a two-day state visit as the global energy crisis continues to bite amid the war in Ukraine.

King Felipe VI and Al Thani met Sunday at the El Pardo Palace where the emir and his wife will stay during their visit to Madrid.

It is the first time that Al Thani, 41, has made a state visit to Spain since he came to power in June 2013 after the abdication of his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The honors ceremony at the Royal Palace on Monday was attended by the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez, minister for foreign affairs José Manuel Albares, congress speaker Meritxell Batet, president of the senate Ander Gil, and the mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida, among others.

