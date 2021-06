Health professionals from the army posing on pitch ahead of vaccinating Spain national team. EFE/ RFEF/Pablo Garcia

A health professional from the army at Royal Spanish Soccer Federation carrying vaccines for Spanish national team. EFE/ RFEF/Pablo Garcia

Spain’s national soccer team received Friday their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine ahead of its first match at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on June 14.

The decision to vaccinate the squad comes after team captain Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. The players must isolate for at least 10 days meaning they will miss the opening match in Sweden.

No other players have tested positive so far.