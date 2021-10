Spanish health authorities on Monday rolled out the Covid-19 booster drive to the over 70s, often doubling them up with flu jabs ahead of winter season.

The vaccine campaign varied in Spain’s decentralized system, with some regions like Catalonia opting to administer simultaneous Pfizer boosters and flu jabs, but as of Monday all those over 70 who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months are eligible to get a top-up coronavirus shot.EFE

