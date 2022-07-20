Spain is well on track for its worst year of wildfires in terms of total area lost in over a decade, according to the latest data from the European Forest Fire Information System Wednesday.

Forest fires have engulfed 182,497 hectares (around 451,000 acres) of Spanish land, an area more than double the size of Singapore, in just the first six months of 2022.

The figure so far this year is 7,000ha shy of the total area burned in all of 2012, the worst year logged by EFFIS, which compiles data from the Copernicus satellite program, since records started in 2008.

(...)