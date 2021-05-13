Madrid, May 13 (EFE). Spain’s parliament approved the country’s first ever Law on Climate Change on Thursday.

The groundbreaking legislation sets out a roadmap to ban sales of pollutant cars by 2040, cutting gas emissions and achieving decarbonization.

Deputy prime minister and minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, said in her speech to parliament the law is “essential” and one “the country needed.”

"We have addressed complex challenges at a difficult time for our society,” Ribera said, adding that Spain is at an important crossroads in the sustainable transformation of its “development model and way of life.”

The new climate law will help Spain to meet its international commitments to combat climate change and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

It will also promote an electricity system with at least 74 percent renewable energy, compared to the current 40 percent.

The regulation has two key dates: in 2030, when Spain must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23 percent compared to 1990 (three points more than the document the government sent to parliament almost a year ago), and the other, 2050, the deadline to achieve climate neutrality. EFE

