Leader of the Popular Party and opposition Pablo Casado speaking to media. EFE/ PABLO MARTIN

The spokeswoman of the Popular Party in Congress, Cuca Gamarra (right), applauded by the Popular Party bench after her speech in the plenary session on Thursday. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The Spanish government on Thursday managed to pass a landmark labor reform with a majority of just one vote after a member of the opposition party accidentally voted in favor of the reform.

The legislation, that aims to end rampant job instability in Spain, narrowly passed in a 175-174 vote.EFE



