Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez defended social democracy as the best way to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic at the conclusion of the ruling Socialist Party’s 40th annual congress on Sunday.



In his closing speech, Sanchez said social democracy provides "fair" and "solidarity-based" solutions to the current crisis, as opposed to the "neoliberal" policies implemented following the financial crisis of 2008, which he described as cruel and inefficient.



"The social democratic project is for the protection of society", Sanchez said, adding that "European societies are making a firm commitment to social democracy", pointing to the recent German elections which is likely to result in a left-leaning governing coalition. EFE