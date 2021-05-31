Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the presentation of the Plan for the Internationalization of the Spanish Economy in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2021. EFE/Javier Lizón

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday it was “absolutely unacceptable” that Morocco could have leveraged the mass migration of more than 10,000 people crossing the border with Spain for geopolitical reasons.

“It is inadmissible that a government would justify attacking borders, in this case Spanish ones, opening the gates so that 10,000 migrants enter, in less than 48 hours, a Spanish city like Ceuta because of disagreements and discrepancies in foreign policy,” said Sanchez during a press conference after holding a summit with his Polish counterpart. EFE

