Spanish security forces destroy arms seized from terror groups Eta and Grapo in Valdemoro, Madrid, Spain on 4 March 2021. EFE/Chema Moya

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday presided over the symbolic destruction of nearly 1,400 firearms seized from terror organizations, the majority from the now defunct Basque separatist group Eta.

Sánchez said the act at a Civil Guard police base south of the capital Madrid was symbolic of Eta’s defeat.

“We cannot change the past, but we do have the ability, and the obligation, to repair it. To repair the pain and restore the commitment to the freedom and hope of Spanish democracy,” he added. EFE-EPA