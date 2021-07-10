Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday unveiled a thorough reshuffle of his cabinet, swapping out heavyweight ministers in the fields of foreign affairs and justice while boosting the representation of women and reducing the average age of the government.

“The new government involves, firstly, a generational renovation, the average age of the previous executive was 55 years and in the new government it will be 50 years,” Sánchez said in a televised address setting out the changes.

“The new government will further strengthen the presence of women in charge of the ministries, before the share was 54% and today it is 63%, which will once again mean our country sets an example in gender equality,” he added.

The prime minister said the new government’s focus would be to overcome the economic challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sánchez government is led by his Socialist Party (PSOE) with junior left-wing partner Unidas Podemos. EFE

nac-ajs/jt