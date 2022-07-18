Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez (c) visits the location of a wildfire in Miravete, Spain on July 18, 2022. EFE/ Ballesteros

A resident of Alixo reacts to the damage caused by a wildfire, in Ourense province, Spain on July 18, 2022. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

Climate change kills people and destroys society’s assets, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez warned Monday after a wildfire in the country’s northwest is thought to have claimed its second life.

Police in the region of Castile and Leon told Efe that the body of a 69-year-old man was discovered in a mountainous area where he farmed sheep. Investigators have not confirmed the cause of death but believe it was directly related to the forest fire.

Monday’s discovery came a day after a 62-year-old firefighter died when he became trapped by flames during an operation to extinguish the same forest fire near the Portuguese border.

