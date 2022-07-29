Spanish prosecutors have called for Colombian singer Shakira to face a prison sentence of eight years and two months for alleged tax fraud totalling 14.5 million euros between 2012-2014.

The world famous popstar has opted to face the trial in Barcelona after her legal team snubbed a settlement with prosecutors earlier this week, insisting on her innocence. The artist can still land a deal with prosecutors.

Shakira has already repaid the 14.5 million plus 3 million in interest to Spanish tax authorities, although this does not exempt her from going on trial after Barcelona prosecutors filed six tax fraud charges against her.

