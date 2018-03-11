Madrid's Mayor Manuela Carmena (C-R); Madrid's Regional President, Cristina Cifuentes (C-L); Victims of Terrorism Association's President, Alfonso Sanchez (L); Association for Helping 3/11 Victims' President, Angeles Dominguez (2-L); 3/11 Terrorist Attacks Affected People Association's President, Eulogio Paz (2-R); and Victims of Terrorism Foundation's Chairwoman, Maria del Mar Blanco (R), stand for a moment of silence after placing a wreath under a plaque in memory of victims of terrorist attacks perpetrated in Madrid on 11 March 2004, outside Madrid Regional Government's headquarters, downtown Madrid, Spain, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PACO CAMPOS

The 193 people who lost their lives in a series of deadly train bombings carried out by a terror cell back in 2004 were remembered Sunday with various events taking place in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged "memory and unity in the face of needless barbarity" in a post on Twitter to mark the 14th anniversary of the attacks.

"We pay homage to the victims and we feel close to their families," said the PM.

Victims associations, politicians and citizens would be among those attending commemorative events to remember the people who died in a series of explosions aboard four commuter trains heading towards the city's main Atocha railway station on Mar. 11, 2004.

It was the most deadly terror attack to ever befall Spain.

The first commemorative event took place at 9 am local time in the central Puerta del Sol square, in the presence of Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena and other officials. At the same time, church bells rang out across the city.

Spain’s Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido was set to attend a commemorative event in Retiro park organized by the Victims of Terror Association (AVT).

A total of 193 people of 17 different nationalities were killed in the atrocity, among them 143 Spaniards. The last victim died in 2014 having spent 10 years in a coma.