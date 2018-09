Spain's Maritime Safety Agency said it rescued 309 migrants on Wednesday from eight small boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Maritime Safety Agency said the rescues were conducted from 1 am and the migrants were now on board the Luz de Mar ship, bound for the southern port of Algeciras.

Meanwhile, the Civil Guard said 49 minors were intercepted by its agents after they arrived on two boats to a beach in the southern port city of Tarifa.