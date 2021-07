Chiba (Japan), 24/07/2021.- Silver medalist Adriana Cerezo of Spain celebrates on the podium during a victory ceremony of the Women's Taekwondo -49kg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 24 July 2021. (Japón, España, Tokio) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Adriana Cerezo Iglesias (R) of Spain fights against Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand (L) for the final round of women's -49kg Taekwondo during the 2020 Olympic Games, at the Makuhari Messe venue in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Spanish Taekwondo athlete Adriana Cerezo said Monday she hopes her silver medal gives the sport a boost in popularity.

At just 17, Cerezo won Spain’s first Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal on Saturday.

"It has always been talked about in the Olympics.

"Every year, after each round, it has grown a little and I hope that with me it will grow a little bit more," she told Efe in an interview. EFE

