Alberto Núñez Feijóo thanks party members at the Popular Party congress in Seville, Spain on April 2, 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Alberto Núñez Feijóo thanks party members at the Popular Party congress in Seville, Spain on April 2, 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Alberto Núñez Feijóo waves to party members at the Popular Party congress in Seville, Spain on April 2, 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Spain’s conservative Popular Party on Saturday officially elected Alberto Núñez Feijóo as its new leader to turn the page on a period of vicious in-fighting that spelled the end for Pablo Casado, once tipped as a rejuvenating force in the outfit.

Núñez Feijóo was the only candidate standing an extraordinary party congress held in Seville, southern Spain, and received 98% of the vote.

The new PP leader, widely seen as a moderate candidate in Spanish conservatism, will now have to focus on stabilizing the party and preparing it for the next general elections, set to take place in 2023.

(...)