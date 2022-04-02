Spain’s conservative Popular Party on Saturday officially elected Alberto Núñez Feijóo as its new leader to turn the page on a period of vicious in-fighting that spelled the end for Pablo Casado, once tipped as a rejuvenating force in the outfit.
Núñez Feijóo was the only candidate standing an extraordinary party congress held in Seville, southern Spain, and received 98% of the vote.
The new PP leader, widely seen as a moderate candidate in Spanish conservatism, will now have to focus on stabilizing the party and preparing it for the next general elections, set to take place in 2023.
(...)