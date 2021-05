A handout photo made available by the People's Party (PP's) shows Madrid's regional president and candidate to reelection Isabel Diaz Ayuso (R) and PP Part Leader Pablo Casado as they wait for Madrid's regional elections first results at the party's headquarters in Madrid, central Spain, 04 May 2021. EFE/EPA/PEOPLE PARTY / HANDOUT

The incumbent conservative president of Spain’s Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has won an ample majority in Tuesday’s snap regional elections although she may have to rely on the far-right to form a functioning government.

The Popular Party more than doubled its share of seats in the chamber and was on track to take 65 of 136, more than twice as many as its nearest rival, the Socialist Party (PSOE), but short of a majority.EFE

jt