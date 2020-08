Director Ekaterina Obraztsova sits with a puppet in the auditorium during the gathering of the troupe of the State Academic Central Puppet Theater named after S.V. Obraztsov on the eve of the 90th theater season in Moscow, Russia, 20 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Spain on Thursday logged more than 3,000 new cases for a second consecutive day while Germany, whose successful early response in containing the coronavirus drew widespread international praise, has recorded the largest surge in daily cases since late April.

Greek authorities also reported more cases in August than in the first two months of the pandemic, while Russia kept its daily infection rate below 5,000 cases for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.EFE-EPA

ks-jt