President of the Mexican State Public Broadcasting System (SPR), Jenaro Villamil (left) and the president of Agencia EFE Gabriela Cañas (right) participate in the signing of a working agreement in Mexico City. EFE/José Méndez

Spain’s Efe news agency on Tuesday signed a deal with Mexico's Public Broadcasting System (SPR) to combat fake news and disinformation.

The president of Efe, Gabriela Cañas, and president of SPR, Jenaro Villamil, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at the Museum of Memory and Tolerance in Mexico City.

“Alliances like this make us stronger to fight against fake news and to safeguard citizens' right to truthful and quality information,” Cañas said.

Efe’s president added the agreement would strengthen public media as well as Ibero-American society as a whole.

“Journalism not only tells the truth but also dismantles lies,” Villamil said.

“Efe is the most important Spanish-speaking agency in the world. I believe that this alliance will also help the system and we hope that the agency will benefit from what we can offer in television, radio and expertise services,” he added.

In 2019, Efe launched a data verification service to respond to the increase in hoaxes and disinformation with the aim of training Latin American journalists on disinformation.EFE

csr/mp/jt