(FILE) - Spain's former king Juan Carlos I during a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 May 2008. EFE/EPA/Ballesteros/Archive

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I has reportedly traveled to the United Arab Emirates after leaving his native country in exile amid a growing financial scandal.

In a shock announcement on Monday, the ex-monarch said he was leaving Spain "in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating".