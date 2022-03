Interim regional president of Castile and Leon Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (R) and Vox candidate Juan García-Gallardo (L) in Valladolid, Spain on March 10, 2022. EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Spain’s ascendant far-right Vox party is to form part of a regional government for the first time after striking a deal with the conservative Popular Party Thursday.

The PP will lead the coalition in Castile and Leon, an expansive but relatively sparsely populated region north of Madrid that has been a stronghold for conservative politics for 35 years.

