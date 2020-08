Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I has been in the United Arab Emirates since 3 August, the royal household confirmed in a statement Monday, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

The whereabouts of the former monarch had been undisclosed since he announced on 3 August that he would abandon the country amid a growing scandal alleging his involvement in opaque financial dealings linked to a rail contract with Saudi Arabia.EFE-EPA

