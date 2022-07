Hundreds of people gathered in Pamplona town hall square as Sanfermines festival kicks off. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Former soccer player Juan Carlos Unzué fires the txupinazo from the balcony in Pamplona. EFE/Jesús Diges

Hundreds of people gathered in Pamplona town hall square as Sanfermines festival kicks off. EFE/Villar López

Hundreds of people gathered in Pamplona town hall square as Sanfermines festival kicks off. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain’s iconic Sanfermines festival kicked off on Thursday in the northern city of Pamplona.

After two years of cancellations due to coronavirus restrictions, thousands of people dressed in traditional white and red Sanfermine clothes gathered in the town hall square for the “txupinazo”, a rocket fired from a balcony in Pamplona that mark the beginning of festivities that will last until July 14.

(...)