Supporters of Spain's former king Juan Carlos wave Spanish flags at his arrival to the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain on 23 May 2022 where he will meet his son Felipe VI. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos arrived Monday at the royal palace in Madrid to meet with his son king Felipe VI and other members of the royal family on his first trip to Spain in nearly two years.

Juan Carlos was greeted by some 50 supporters waving flags and chanting ‘Long live the king’ at the entrance of the Zarzuela palace.

The former king is expected to have lunch with his family at the palace before flying back to Abu Dhabi in the afternoon.

