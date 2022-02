King Felipe VI greeting on Tuesday a group of colonels and naval captains whom he received in audience at the Royal Palace in Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain’s King Felipe VI has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” Zarzuela Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

The King is “well” and will continue his institutional work from his residence in Madrid but will have to suspend official events and meetings for the next seven days, the palace added.

Felipe VI was meant to host a meeting with president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, followed by lunch on Wednesday.

(...)