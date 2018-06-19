Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets a team from TVE television on Monday, June 18, in Madrid, ahead of his first interview since taking office June 2. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is interviewed by TVE television's Ana Blanco (R) and Sergio Martin at Moncloa palace in Madrid on Monday, June 18. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Pedro Sanchez, who became Spain's prime minister earlier this month after his predecessor lost a non-confidence vote, said Monday that he has no plans to call for elections ahead of the scheduled ballot in 2020.

"I aspire to call elections in the year 2020, to exhaust the (current) legislature," the Socialist told TVE television in an interview at Moncloa palace, his first since taking office June 2.

He said that he wants to "normalize" the political and institutional situation in Spain before asking voters to return to the polls.

No single party won a majority in the 2016 general elections, but the conservative Popular Party managed to form a governing coalition included the centrist Ciudadanos party and several regional parties.

In the June 1 no-confidence vote, however, the regional parties joined Sanchez's Socialists and the leftist Podemos in ousting Rajoy.

Sanchez said Monday that he aimed "to govern with Congress and hand-in-hand with the autonomous communities and the municipal administrations and to bring forward the bills vetoed by the previous government."

Regarding one of those autonomous communities, Catalonia, the prime minister said that he hoped his meeting early next month with Catalan regional president Quim Torra would be more than just a formality.

The PP government led by Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule on the prosperous northeastern territory last October after the Catalan administration defied the Spanish Supreme Court by holding a referendum on independence.

A number of Catalan politicians and civic leaders are being held in and around Madrid pending trial on sedition charges and Sanchez said Monday that it would be "reasonable" to relocate them to prisons in Catalonia once the investigative phase of the case has been completed.

"I hope to be able to open a new stage in Catalonia," the premier said.

Though it is traditional for Morocco to be the destination of the first official foreign visit by a new Spanish prime minister, Sanchez will make his debut on the international stage by traveling to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said that the agenda for his discussions Saturday with Macron will be the situation of the 630 migrants who docked in Spain aboard the vessel Aquarius after being turned away from Italian ports.

France has offered to accept some of the Aquarius migrants.