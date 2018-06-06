Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sanchez offers a press conference to announce his new cabinet at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

(L-R) View of a composite picture that shows Spain's newly appointed cabinet, formed by (first row) Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez; Spanish Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo; Foreign Affairs, European Union Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Josep Borell; Ecological Transition and Environment Minister, Teresa Ribera; Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; Minister of Public Works, Jose Luis Abalos; Minister of Territorial Politics and Public Function, Meritxell Batet; Minister of Economy and Business, Nadia Calvino; Minister of Health, Consume and Social Wellbeing, Carmen Monton; Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Pedro Duque; minister of Agriculture and Fishing, Luis Planas; Minister of Treasury, Maria Jose Montero; Minister of Labor, Migration and Social Security, Magdalena Valerio; Minister of Justice, Dolores Delgado; Minister of Education, Professional Formation and Government Spokesperson, Isabel Celaa; Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto; and Minister of Culture and Sports, Maxim Huerta. The new cabinet was announced by Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, at La Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain on June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE

Spain's new prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, presented his Cabinet on Wednesday, which will be made up of 11 women and six men.

Sanchez said his ministers were "recognized and respected professionals who have the same vision of a progressive, modern and pro-European society" and who are open "to dialogue and consensus."

The primer minister said that his government is a "clear reflection" of the feminist movement that emerged in Spain in March, which "marked a before and after" in Spanish society.

Sanchez said he is "committed with equality," adding that his Cabinet is made up of a majority of women and that two women will head the crucially important ministries of economy and of finance.

The prime minister also said that his administration is "decidedly pro-European" because Europe is "our new homeland," the space that Spain must strengthen to address current challenges.

PRIME MINISTER: PEDRO SANCHEZ CASTEJON.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER: CARMEN CALVO POYATO.

FOREIGN MINISTER: JOSEP BORRELL FONTELLES.

JUSTICE MINISTER: DOLORES DELGADO GARCIA.

DEFENSE MINISTER: MARGARITA ROBLES FERNANDEZ.

FINANCE MINISTER: MARIA JESUS MONTERO CUADRADO.

ECONOMY MINISTER: NADIA CALVIÑO SANTAMARIA.

INTERIOR MINISTER: FERNANDO GRANDE-MARLASKA.

DEVELOPMENT MINISTER: JOSE LUIS ABALOS MECO.

EDUCATION MINISTER AND GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISABEL CELAA DIEGUEZ.

LABOR MINISTER: MAGDALENA VALERIO CORDERO.

INDUSTRY, TRADE, AND TOURISM MINISTER: REYES MAROTO YLLERA.

AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES MINISTER: LUIS PLANAS PUCHADES.

SCIENCE MINISTER: PEDRO DUQUE DUQUE.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MINISTER: MERITXELL BATET LAMAÑA.

HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE MINISTER: CARMEN MONTON GIMENEZ.

ENVIROMENTAL TRANSITION MINISTER: TERESA RIBERA RODRIGUEZ.

CULTURE AND SPORTS MINISTER: MAXIM HUERTA HERNANDEZ.