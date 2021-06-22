There is no sign of pessimism at Spain’s Euro 2020 training bubble on the outskirts of Madrid but rather a belief that the team has played good football in the competition and that the players are out to avenge the far from thrilling results so far, midfielder Pablo Sarabia told Efe in an interview Tuesday.

Sarabia, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, was one of the surprise call ups by head coach Luis Enrique Martínez for Euro 2020. Even he didn’t expect it and had to cancel holidays last minute after he was told he was in the squad. EFE

rmm/jt